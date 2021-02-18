Updates from Midseason Meeting of ECHL Board of Governors

February 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL has announced the following updates from the Midseason Meeting of the Board of Governors.

Player Rights for 2021-22 Season

The Board of Governors, in conjunction with the Professional Hockey Players' Association, approved changes to the Player Reserve System for Inactive Member Teams for the 2021-22 Season.

Any Player who had originally signed with one of the 12 Teams not participating in the 2020-21 Season, and went on to sign with one of the 2020-21 Active Teams, shall have his Player Rights revert to the original Member Team's Protected List. Any Player who was issued a Qualifying Offer by a Member that elected Pandemic Voluntary Suspension, but never signed the Qualifying Offer, shall be declared a Free Agent for the 2021-22 Season.

Start Date for 2021-22 Season

The ECHL has announced that the 2021-22 Season will open on Friday, October 22, 2021, and run through Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Brampton Withdraws Membership

The Brampton Beast have withdrawn their Membership in the ECHL, and will cease operations, effective at the conclusion of the 2020-21 Season.

Any Player whose ECHL rights are owned by Brampton will become a free agent upon the completion of the 2020-21 Season.

Playoff Eligibility for AHL/NHL Contracted Players

All AHL and NHL Contracted Players must have played in a minimum of five regular-season ECHL games by May 16 in order to be eligible for the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs. There is no AHL games played requirement for veteran Players to be eligible for the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs. These changes are effective only for the 2020-21 Season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.