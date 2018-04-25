Americans Battle Idaho in Game 7 Tonight
April 25, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks, face the Idaho Steelheads in Game 7 tonight with the winner facing the Colorado Eagles in the Mountain Division Finals.
The Americans have dropped three straight in the series, after winning the first three games against Idaho. The difference in last night's game was penalties and the Idaho power play, which cashed in twice last night while the Americans went 0 for 4 with the man-advantage.
The Americans power play ranks 14th out of 16 teams that qualified for the playoffs. Allen has scored only two times in 21 chances good for 9.5 %.
"Our top players have to be better if we're going to advance to the next round," said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "We made mistakes last night which cost us in the end."
In 21 years of coaching, Steve Martinson has lost just one time in a Game 7, and that came while he was coaching in Chicago (ECHL). With an Allen victory tonight, Martinson will tie Davis Payne for second overall, with 50 postseason victories.
David Makowski scored his team-leading fourth goal of the playoffs last night. He leads Allen in the postseason with six points. That's good for eighth overall in the ECHL. Americans Rookie Forward Braylon Shmyr is second overall on the team with five.
Watch tonight's Game 7 on ECHL TV, or listen online for FREE on the Mixlr app. Tonight's game starts at 8:10 pm CST.
Allen Americans vs. Idaho Steelheads, Best of 7 series tied 3-3
Game 1: Americans 3 @ Idaho 2 F
Game 2: Americans 5 @ Idaho 4 F
Game 3: Idaho 3 @ Americans 5 F
Game 4: Idaho 2 @ Americans 1 F
Game 5: Idaho 2 @ Americans 1 F
Game 6: Americans 3 @ Idaho 6 F
Game 7: Americans @ Idaho - Wednesday, April 25th @ 8:10pm - Boise, Idaho
