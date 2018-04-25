Steelheads: Game Day Storylines - Game 7, Mountain Division Semifinals

April 25, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





Steel Reel

The Steelheads earned their third straight victory on Tuesday night at CenturyLink Arena, erasing what was once a 3-0 series deficit to force a decisive Game 7 in their first-round series with the Allen Americans. The Steelheads skated to a 6-3 win, their best offensive output of the series, and hope to complete the comeback to reach the second round for the first time since 2014.

Shane Hanna's goal at 3:02 of the first period gave the Steelheads a 1-0 lead, the first time in the series that the Steelheads had scored the first goal. Hanna would add a second tally, while Joe Faust and Max French would both add power play goals. Cole Ully and AJ White both notched their first professional playoff goals, and Philippe Desrosiers stopped 33 shots for his third straight win.

Game 7...

The Steelheads became the fourth team in ECHL history to force a Game 7 after trailing a series 3-0, joining the 2003 and 2010 Cincinnati Cyclones and the 2015 Toledo Walleye. Only one of those teams, the 2010 Cyclones, completed the comeback and won the series. Prior to this series, the Steelheads had trailed 3-0 in a series four times in the ECHL era and had been swept all four times. Wednesday night will be the 41st Game 7 in ECHL history, and the second for Idaho. The Steelheads fell in Game 7 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals to the Americans in 2016.

Hann-tastic...

The Steelheads have won three straight games since rookie defenseman Shane Hanna was sent down from AHL Texas prior to Game 4. Hanna scored the first two playoff goals of his professional career, while also notching his second professional two-goal game, in Game 6. In three playoff games with Idaho, Hanna has three points and has fired 11 shots on goal with a plus-4 rating. Hanna wasn't the only defenseman to put up points in Game 6, as Joe Faust netted a power play goal and Charlie Dodero notched two assists and a plus-4 rating.

Three-pointers...

Cole Ully and Max French both notched three-point nights in Game 6, both collecting a goal and two assists. Ully has seven points, tied for third in the playoffs, with four of those points coming in the last two games. French netted his third power play goal of the series in Game 6, and his second 5-on-3 goal in as many games. He nearly had another goal when his penalty shot attempt rang the crossbar. French has 29 shots in the series. French finished the regular season with an eight-game points streak, and Ully finished with six multipoint games in his last seven contests before the playoffs.

Idaho Leaders Americans Leaders

Goals: French (3) Goals: Makowski (4)

Assists: Ully (6) Assists: Five players (3)

Points: Ully (7) Points: Makowski (6)

Plus/Minus: Hanna/Parizek (+4) Plus/Minus: Chouinard (+5)

Power Play Goals: French (3) Power Play Goals: Guptill/Makowski (1)

Goals-Against Average: Desrosiers (2.03) Goals-Against Average: Paterson (3.20)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 25, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.