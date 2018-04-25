Komets to Tangle with Walleye in Central Division Finals

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets once again will face arch rival Toledo in the Central Division Finals. The best-of-seven series will follow a 2-2-1-1-1 format.

The Komets eliminated the Cincinnati Cyclones 4 games to 1 in the first round and the Walleye eliminated the Indy Fuel in four straight games.

The Komets/Walleye series opens Saturday night at 7:35 at the Huntington Center (7,431) in downtown Toledo. Game 2 is slated for Sunday at 5:15pm at Toledo. The series switches to Fort Wayne for games 3 and 4. If needed, game 5 will be played at Toledo, game 6 in Fort Wayne and game 7 at Toledo.

The Komets and Walleye met in the second round playoffs last year with Toledo taking the series 4-1. Fort Wayne is set to battle Toledo for the third time in the ECHL playoffs and the 13th occasion overall in the history of the two teams. Fort Wayne and Toledo have met in a playoff series 12 times with the Walleye holding an 8-4 series edge over Fort Wayne.

The Komets and Toledo faced each other in two rare IHL round robin playoffs in 1961 and 1969 totaling five games where the Komets were 3-2. Overall, the Komets have faced a Toledo team in a total of 68 playoff games going 32-36.

During the regular season Toledo claimed the Western Conference title and #1 seed with a 50-17-5 record and 105 points. The Walleye have home-ice advantage throughout the conference playoffs. The Komets finished in second place in the Central division with 98 points (46-20-6). The Komets were 6-2-0 in eight meetings against Toledo after a 5-2 victory at Toledo April 6 in the final meeting of the campaign. The Komets were 4-4-2 in their last ten games while the Walleye were 8-2-0.

2018 ECHL KELLY CUP CENTRAL DIVISION FINALS

FORT WAYNE KOMETS VS TOLEDO WALLEYE

Best-of-seven series

Game 1- Saturday, April 28.......Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:35pm

Game 2- Sunday, April 29.........Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15pm

Game 3- Wednesday, May 2.....Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30pm

Game 4- Friday, May 4..............Toledo at Fort Wayne, 8:00pm

Game 5- Saturday, May 5.........Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:35pm*

Game 6- Tuesday, May 8..........Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30pm*

Game 7- Wednesday, May 9.....Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:35pm*

*If necessary.

All games on WOWO AM 1190, FM 107.5 and streaming live at www.komets.com.

Friday, May 4, 10am-11am at the Coliseum

Kids Seat Free Night Friday, May 4-- The Komets have featured Kids Seat Free Nights all season long and another Kids Seat Free Night is scheduled for Friday, May 4 when the Komets face Toledo in playoff action at the Coliseum courtesy Aunt Millie's, Lutheran Health Network and the Komets. Any child under the age of 12 can see the game for free with a full-priced adult ticket purchase.

Komet playoff tickets-- Tickets for Komet home playoff games 3 and 4 of the second-round series against Toledo are now on sale at the Coliseum ticket office. Season tickets for 2018-19 with special early bird pricing are also on sale a the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. For more information visit the Komet office, Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

