Game 7 Needed

Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks, dropped a 6-3 decision to the Idaho Steelheads on Tuesday night forcing a Game 7 on Wednesday in Boise.

The Americans and Steelheads went back and forth in the opening frame with Allen tying the score on two different occasions. Joel Chouinard and David Makowski both scored for Allen. It was Makowski's team-leading fourth of the postseason. Idaho would break the tie late in the period as Cole Ully scored his first of the playoffs at 18:39 to send Idaho to the room up 3-2.

The Steelheads scored the only two goals of the second period. Max French would convert on a five-on-three power play to extend the lead to 4-2. Shane Hanna added his second of the playoffs and second of the game to put Idaho up by three, despite being outshot by the Americans 14 to 12 in the second frame.

The two teams would score thirty seconds apart in the final frame. AJ White netted his first at 16:23 and then Spencer Asuchak would pound one home from in front of the Idaho net to cut the gap to 6-3. That was the last of the scoring as the Steelheads won their third straight to force a Game 7 on Wednesday night at 8:10 pm CST.

Allen Americans vs. Idaho Steelheads, Best of 7 series tied 3-3

Game 1: Americans 3 @ Idaho 2 F

Game 2: Americans 5 @ Idaho 4 F

Game 3: Idaho 3 @ Americans 5 F

Game 4: Idaho 2 @ Americans 1 F

Game 5: Idaho 2 @ Americans 1 F

Game 6: Americans 3 @ Idaho 6 F

Game 7: Americans @ Idaho - Wednesday, April 25th @ 8:10pm - Boise, Idaho

