Amaya Scores from Midfield?!?!
Published on May 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Enzo Martínez opened the scoring before a long-distance strike from Jefferson Amaya and penalty covered by Luis Álvarez led the Charlotte Independence to a 3-1 win over Corpus Christi FC at Cabaniss Athletic Complex as Patrick Langlois scored for the hosts but could not prevent extending their winless streak to seven matches.
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