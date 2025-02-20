Alumni Night Saturday, March 29

DANBURY - Join the Danbury Hat Tricks on Saturday, March 29 for our 5th Annual Danbury Hockey Alumni Night when the Hat Tricks host the Binghamton Black Bears at 7 p.m.

The City of Danbury has had a tremendous professional hockey history, starting with the Danbury Trashers in the 2004-05 season and continuing through the years with the Mad Hatters (2008-09), Whalers (2010-15), Titans (2015-17) and now the Hat Tricks (2019-Present).

On this special night, invitations are extended to former players, front office personnel and staff from each of those teams to join the Hat Tricks for our Alumni Night and participate in the festivities.

"Alumni Night has evolved into a signature event on the schedule each year," Danbury Hat Tricks President Herm Sorcher said. "To see the alumni back in the city is special and each year it gets better and better. They have all played an important role in what we're doing here today."

Keeping with tradition, the Hat Tricks will wear a blended sweater of one of the past teams to call the Danbury Ice Arena home. This season, the Hat Tricks will honor the 20th anniversary of the Danbury Trashers by wearing their iconic race car specialty sweaters.

The Trashers wore their specialty checkerboard jerseys during the 2004-2005 season as a tribute to team owner Jim Galante's roots in sports ownership and management. Before founding the Trashers, Galante owned Mystique Autosports, an SK Modified race team known for its success and bold reputation. The team dominated the track, winning championships and numerous races at Stafford Speedway, all while being regarded as the "bad boys" of racing.

To honor this legacy, the Trashers held a race car-themed night, complete with race cars displayed outside the arena for fans to explore and enjoy. The jerseys were a nod to Galante's first venture into sports, and they resonated deeply with fans, becoming a hit at auction. The event was not only a celebration of racing but also a tribute to the origins of the Trashers organization.

The jerseys will be auctioned off through Dash Auctions in the coming weeks.

"Every year Alumni Night comes around here in Danbury, it's hard not to get nostalgic," Danbury Hat Tricks Senior Advisor to the General Manager and former Danbury Trashers General Manager AJ Galante said. "The night truly puts a smile on my face, and it means so much to myself, my father and family. The Hat Tricks have always made alumni night special for not just the fans, but for all the past players who have laid it all on the line to make Danbury the best place to play hockey. There are certain games that are legitimately 'can't miss' and Alumni Night is among those. I've always told people that playing hockey is a privilege - but playing hockey in Danbury is an honor, and the energy and love that this night brings is a perfect representation of that."

On the night, the Danbury Hat Tricks will induct SIX new members into the Danbury Hockey Ring of Honor. A banner featuring the names of the honorees will hang alongside the team banners, the previous Ring of Honor members, and Corey Fulton's (Whalers) retired number 15.

The previous honorees include:

Class of 2024:

Dom Alessandro (Logo/Graphic Designer)

Phil Bronner (Titans & Hat Tricks)

Jason McCrimmon (Whalers)

Brad Wingfield (Trashers)

Class of 2023:

Steve Brown (Whalers, Titans & Hat Tricks)

Ed Campbell (Trashers & Whalers)

Alan Friedman (Whalers)

Class of 2022:

Matt Caranci (Whalers & Titans)

AJ Galante (Trashers)

Jim Galante (Trashers)

Dave MacIssac (Trashers, Mad Hatters, & Hat Tricks)

Nick Niedert (Whalers, Titans, & Hat Tricks)

Class of 2020:

Corey Fulton (Whalers)

As part of the weekend, all Danbury hockey alumni will participate in a pre-game reception in the Axe Tricks Lounge and be honored at the first intermission of the game. All alumni (players, management, staff, ownership, etc.) of the Danbury hockey family are invited to RSVP for the weekend.

