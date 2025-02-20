FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

MONROE MOCCASINS at CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS

Kraemer's Hat Trick Propels Carolina to 6-3 Win over Monroe

Thunderbirds score five straight goals to pick up 11th win in-a-row

by Brendan Reilly

Winston-Salem, NC - After trailing by two goals after 20 minutes, the Carolina Thunderbirds scored five unanswered goals across the final two periods to take down the Monroe Moccasins, 6-3, on Thursday night at the Fairgrounds Arena in front of 2,152 fans.

Carolina (28-7-3) struck quickly with Jiri Pestuka finding the back of the net 54 seconds in, but Monroe (17-15-5) responded scoring three goals within seven minutes to take a 3-1 lead into the 1st intermission.

In the 2nd period, the Thunderbirds started to turn the momentum. Joe Cangelosi bullied his way into the attacking zone and dropped a pass for Jan Salak who rifled home his 11th goal of the year making it a 3-2 game 6:38 into the 2nd. Carolina continued to have chances but could not tie the game until just under three minutes left in the period. Vladislav Pavlov played a stretch pass to Gus Ford who wrapped a pass across the top of the slot to Roman Kraemer who tied the game with with 2:56 left in the period, sending the two sides tied heading into the 3rd period.

Across the final 20 minutes, the Moccasins and Thunderbirds traded chances but it wasn't until Carolina got a power play for a Too Many Men call against Monroe that put the Thunderbirds ahead for good. Clay Keeley let a shot go from the point that was knocked around in the slot finding the stick of Zach White who wired home the game-winner with 7:26 left in regulation. Less than three minutes later, Kraemer got his second of the night on a feed from Joe Kennedy putting Carolina ahead by two, 5-3. Kraemer then scored an empty netter with 18 seconds left to cap off the comeback and Carolina's 11th straight victory, 6-3.

The hat trick for Kraemer was his second this season and third in his FPHL career. Carolina netminder Mario Cavaliere picked up his 15th win of the season stopping 38 of 41 shots and Joe Cangelosi earned his first multi-point game of the season with two assists.

Carolina looks to extend its 11-game win streak on Friday evening back at home as they welcome in Dashers Hockey to Winston-Salem. Puck drop is set for 7:35 p.m. from the Fairgrounds Arena.

