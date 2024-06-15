Alouettes Win a Close Game in Edmonton

June 15, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes defeated the Edmonton Elks at their home stadium 23-20. Jason Maas' men are now 2-0 after picking up two wins in Western Canada to start 2024.

Receiver Cole Spieker caught a five-yard pass in the first quarter for a touchdown. He finished the game with 42 yards on four receptions. Running back Walter Fletcher scored two touchdowns. He caught a 46-yard pass in the second quarter and ran 39 yards late in the game to reach the end zone.

With a record of 2-0-0, Jason Maas's team sits atop the East Division.

Game Notes:

-Receiver Kaion Julien-Grant caught six passes for 89 yards.

-Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo passed for 269 yards after completing 20 of his 30 pass attempts. He added two touchdown passes.

-On defense, Darnell Sankey and Tyrice Beverette recorded eight and seven tackles, respectively.

-Mustafa Johnson, Sankey, and Bryce Cosby all recorded quarterback sacks.

-Nafees Lyon and Kabion Ento made interceptions. Ento returned his for 34 yards.

They said

"In this league, it's always difficult to win, especially on the road. I liked the way the guys fought. They never gave up until the end. We weren't perfect. We managed our focus in all three phases of the game to secure the victory, and that's what matters."

-Jason Maas, head coach

"I changed my routine for this game. I made sure to always do something. I went for a walk downtown this week, stretched with the guys, and did a lot of recovery to help my body. This morning, I went to chapel with the guys, my mind was elsewhere, and it was beneficial." - Walter Fletcher, running back

The Alouettes will have their home opener on Thursday June 20 against the Ottawa REDBLACKS at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.

