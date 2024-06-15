Blue Bombers Announce Transactions
June 15, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:
Added to practice roster:
American running back/returner Chris Smith (5-9, 194, Louisiana-Lafayette)
American defensive lineman Ali Fayad (6-2, 250, Western Michigan)
Transferred to six-game injured list
American defensive lineman Celestin Haba
American defensive lineman Miles Fox
