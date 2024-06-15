Blue Bombers Announce Transactions

June 15, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:

Added to practice roster:

American running back/returner Chris Smith (5-9, 194, Louisiana-Lafayette)

American defensive lineman Ali Fayad (6-2, 250, Western Michigan)

Transferred to six-game injured list

American defensive lineman Celestin Haba

American defensive lineman Miles Fox

