Lions Announce Sellout Crowd for Concert Kickoff as Club Breaks Franchise Record for Home Opener Attendance

June 15, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - Following two weeks of unprecedented enthusiasm and a few of our highest single-day sales in recent memory, the BC Lions are thrilled to announce Saturday's Concert Kickoff presented by BC Federation of Labour is SOLD OUT.

The crowd of 53,788 sets a new club record for home opener attendance, previously set on July 6, 1984 when 43,501 came through the turnstiles when we opened our home campaign with a 44-10 win over Edmonton.

"This will go down as a great day for our franchise and the perfect way to begin our special 70th season for the Lions," said president Duane Vienneau.

"It's a tribute to our owner Amar Doman for delivering on his promise to our great fans to make Lions games the ultimate event beginning with another special Concert Kickoff. We can't wait to give Lions fans a full season of unforgettable nights here in Downtown Vancouver as well as Victoria for Touchdown Pacific in August."

With big crowds typically come big wins. The Lions hold an all-time record of 12 wins and seven losses when 50,000 or more fans have attended at home.

