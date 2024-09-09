Alouettes Sign DB Burns, Release Pair

September 9, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transactions on Monday:

Players signed

Lorenzo Burns, (A), DB, Arizona

Players released

Tyrone Howell, (A), WR, Louisiana Monroe

David Vereen, (A) DB, Newberry

