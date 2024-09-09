Alouettes Sign DB Burns, Release Pair
September 9, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transactions on Monday:
Players signed
Lorenzo Burns, (A), DB, Arizona
Players released
Tyrone Howell, (A), WR, Louisiana Monroe
David Vereen, (A) DB, Newberry
Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from September 9, 2024
- Alouettes Sign DB Burns, Release Pair - Montreal Alouettes
- Stampeders Sign Linebacker Basambombo - Calgary Stampeders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Montreal Alouettes Stories
- Alouettes Sign DB Burns, Release Pair
- Alouettes Are Sold out against the Lions
- Domagala Released
- Nouili Joins Practice Roster
- Alouettes Sign Five to Practice Roster