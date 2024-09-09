Stampeders Sign Linebacker Basambombo

September 9, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have signed national linebacker Dan Basambombo and added him to the team's practice roster.

Dan Basambombo

#44

Linebacker

College: Laval

Height: 6.00

Weight: 225

Born: May 26, 1997

Birthplace: Kinshasa, Congo

National

The Université Laval alum was a second-round selection by the Ottawa Redblacks in the 2020 Canadian Football League draft and played 23 games with Ottawa in 2021 and 2022, recording six special-teams tackles.

At Laval, Basambombo played 14 games over three seasons. Over the course of his career with the Rouge et Or, he accumulated 42 tackles including four tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Basambomo was a Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) all-star for Laval in 2018 after recording 31.5 tackles including three tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in eight games.

Basambombo was born in Congo and moved to Canada with his family at the age of 9. He attended École Secondaire Catholique Franco-Cité in Ottawa and played junior football with the Cumberland Panthers.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from September 9, 2024

Stampeders Sign Linebacker Basambombo - Calgary Stampeders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.