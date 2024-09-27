Alouettes Aiming to Clinch Top Spot in the East

September 27, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes (11-2-1) will visit the Toronto Argonauts (7-7-0) at BMO Field at 7 PM ET on Saturday, September 28.

Under Jason Maas, the team boasts an impressive record of 9-0-1 in their last ten road games.

With either a win or a loss by Ottawa against Saskatchewan, the Alouettes will secure their first Eastern Division crown since the 2012 season.

Last week, the Alouettes defeated the REDBLACKS, 24-12, in Ottawa. Meanwhile, Ryan Dinwiddie's squad fell 33-31 in front of their home crowd against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Alouettes and Argonauts have faced off twice this season, with each team securing one win. The Alouettes triumphed 30-20 in Toronto last June but lost at home 37-18 in July.

Highlights from the Last Game...

-Receiver Charleston Rambo led the team with 77 yards on four catches.

-Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo threw for 226 yards, adding 29 on the ground and a major.

-Defensive players Arthur Hamlin and Geoffrey Cantin-Arku both recorded their first career interceptions.

-Dionte Ruffin intercepted a pass and returned it for a 79-yard touchdown.

-True to his reputation, linebacker Tyrice Beverette added seven defensive tackles and two on special teams.

-Wesley Sutton, Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, and Mustafa Johnson each recorded a sack.

Against the Argonauts

Safety M.A. Dequoy will return to his position after missing the last two games. Defensive back Lorenzo Burns will play his second game with the team, making his first start. Burns joined the team earlier this month.

A Week Off

The Alouettes will enjoy a week off before returning in front of their home crowd on Monday, October 14, at 1 PM. They will face the REDBLACKS in the traditional Thanksgiving matchup. Singer Éric Lapointe will perform at halftime.

