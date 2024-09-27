2024 Grey Cup Festival Ticket Sales off to Roaring Start as CFL Awards Sells Out

VANCOUVER - Three days after going on sale to the public, the first ticketed event of the 2024 Grey Cup Festival, the CFL Awards, has officially been marked by festival organizers as 'SOLD OUT'; Gala Dinner, Indoor Tailgate, Coors Light Saturday Night Concert and Lordco Auto Parts Block Party are also proving to be hot tickets.

With a capacity of 1,750 seats- now all spoken for- this year's CFL Awards show will be hosted by CFL ON TSN personalities, Kate Beirness and Milt Stegall, and broadcast live from the Vancouver Convention Centre on CFL+.

Fewer than 500 tickets remain for the Gala Dinner on November 15, which encourages attendees to get into the Grey Cup spirit by having fun with the dress code theme, 'Black Tie and Team Pride'.

"The atmosphere at the gala dinner is always electric because it lands on the Friday night of Grey Cup weekend and boy are people ready to celebrate," said Duane Vienneau, Co-Chair of the 2024 Grey Cup Festival, who anticipates the gala dinner, now 75 per cent sold, is on pace to be one of the next events to sell out.

Nearly 1,500 fans have already made plans to kick-start their gameday festivities at the Indoor Tailgate with a hearty brunch-style menu and some inevitable dancing (thanks to catchy country covers from Ontario-born musical guest, Tebey) on Sunday November 17.

"The excitement on championship Sunday is unmatched and traditionally fans are extremely keen to get the fun started first thing in the morning at the Indoor Tailgate," said Riley Wiwchar, Executive Director of the 2024 Grey Cup Festival. "Whether you plan to take in that famous Grey Cup atmosphere late into the night before or join in for the first time that week, fueling up for a long day of fan festivities is key."

Both the Coors Light Saturday Night Concert on November 16 (featuring headliner Sam Roberts Band and opener, The Trews) and the Lordco Auto Parts Block Party on November 17 (headlined by Bif Naked) are already 50 per cent sold in the same amount of time. "There's been a ton of enthusiasm for this all-Canadian lineup of performers set to take the stage at the festival this year," said Wiwchar, noting the interest has been increasing daily since Labour Day weekend.

Another fan-favourite attraction nearing sellout is the famous Spirit of Edmonton Breakfast which is now 80 per cent sold.

"Grey Cup Festival really is one of those 'if you know you know' experiences in Canada," said Duane Vienneau. "It's truly Canada's biggest party and attracts attendees from coast to coast. Locals and fans traveling to Vancouver for Grey Cup this November aren't going to want to wait to fill their social calendars that week."

Vienneau also emphasized that ticket sales for the 111th Grey Cup game on November 17 have also been on the rise the past month. The lower bowl sold out back in July and ticket sales have now surpassed the 48,000-mark with seven weeks remaining until kickoff.

"CFL fans were already excited about heading back to BC Place for another West Coast Grey Cup, but you add in the star power of the Jonas Brothers performing at the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show and it starts to transcend beyond the game and reach a whole new fanbase."Tickets to the 2024 Grey Cup Festival and 111th Grey Cup are on sale now at ticketmaster.ca/greycup.

The 111th Grey Cup will be played in Vancouver at BC Place stadium on Sunday, November 17th with kickoff slated for 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET. The championship contest will see the Eastern and Western Division champions square off for the Canadian Football League's top spot and a chance to hoist the coveted Grey Cup trophy. The big game will feature globally celebrated pop-rock band, Jonas Brothers, in the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show, which will be available live across the nation on CTV, TSN and RDS - Canada's home of the CFL, online through CFL+ for all international viewers. Tickets available for purchase via Ticketmaster while supplies last.

The 2024 Grey Cup Festival from November 10-17 will include over 50 events to captivate football fans, music lovers, athletes and families alike. Returning to the west coast for the first time in a decade, the 2024 edition marks the 17th time the BC Lions have hosted Canada's Largest Annual Sporting Event in the franchise's 70-year history.

More information will be made available at Greycupfestival.ca during the lead-up to the event in November.

