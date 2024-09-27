Game Day at a Glance - Week 17 vs. Ottawa

September 27, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







Saturday, September 28th - kisiskâciwan Game, Presented by SIGA

After a thrilling victory over the Calgary Stampeders last week, the Roughriders return home this Saturday to take on the Ottawa REDBLACKS. This marks the second and final regular season meeting between the teams, following a Week 10 clash that ended in a dramatic 22-22 overtime tie. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. CST at Mosaic Stadium.

This week, our kisiskâciwan game, presented by SIGA, returns as we immerse ourselves in a vibrant celebration of Indigenous culture. Game day will feature Indigenous artists, performers and elders, allowing fans to experience and engage with Indigenous traditions in a fun and immersive way while learning more about the place we call home.

The in-stadium pre-game festivities will begin with a moving address by Cadmus Delorme, former chief of Cowessess First Nation and the current chair of the Residential Schools Document Advisory Committee about Truth and Reconciliation. Following his speech, the Wooden Face Singers will perform a traditional honour song, setting the tone for a day of reflection and celebration.

Just before kickoff, Metis Nation Saskatchewan Provincial Elder Norman Fleury will introduce the starting lineup, reading the players' names in Michif, the traditional language of the Metis people.

Adding to this unique experience, 2024 Saskatchewan Country Music Association Female Artist of the Year and Indigenous Artist of the Year and fan favourite Teagan Littlechief will perform the national anthem in both English and Cree. Accompanying her on the field will be SIGA veterans, honouring both Indigenous heritage and the service of our veterans.

Make sure to stay in your seats during halftime to witness the very talented Creeland Dancers take centre stage for an incredible performance! Their extraordinary display of skill and culture is something you won't want to miss!

Gates open at 11:30 a.m. and the first 5,000 fans will receive an exclusive Saskatchewan Roughrider Cree Fan Scarf courtesy of SIGA. Arrive early to snag this special piece of memorabilia.

After the game, fans will be invited on to the field in the spirit of inclusion and unity!

As fall settles in and the air gets cooler, the Rider Store has you covered! From September 27th to 29th, Roughriders' reusable travel mugs are 30% off and perfect for keeping your fall drink of choice warm. Get yours at the Rider Store at Mosaic Stadium or online at theriderstore.com!

Many of the usual fun and informative activities are also happening at the Coors Light Party in the Park this week, but there is also a special addition: A pancake breakfast for the first 1,000 fans! Click Here to learn more, and get your fun started early!

$5 pregame beer is back! The $5 Happy Hour special will apply exclusively to 355 ml cans of Coors Light, Pilsner, and Heineken 0.0 (non-alcoholic) and run for one hour starting 90 minutes prior to kickoff and cutting off 30 minutes before kickoff. Keep an eye on the SaskTel MaxTron, which will count down Happy Hour all through the pregame, so you don't miss out!

Happy Hour beer locations include the south end concourse pop-up locations with additional Happy Hour beer tubs located near Young's Equipment Gate 1, Pepsi Gate 2 and SaskTel Gate 3. The offer does not apply to draught beer and will not be available at food concessions, Harvard Media's Studio 620 Lounge or within premium areas. However, fans who arrive for game day a little earlier will have the option to purchase $5 beer at Coors Light Party in the Park, starting three hours prior to kickoff. 

If you plan to enjoy alcoholic beverages, remember to arrange a safe, sober ride home from Mosaic Stadium, with several available options, including sober drivers, Rider Transit presented by WorkSafe Saskatchewan, cabs, and ride-sharing services. 

The Roughriders Foundation 50/50 presented by ISC is back and bigger than ever with some of their best prizes yet, giving you the chance to go the extra yard this Saturday with new in-game prizing. For a $10 add-on ticket, fans will be entered to win a 2024 HDK Classic 4 plus a custom Roughrider Golf Cart. Tickets are available every week, with the next draw taking place on October 26th! There is a new Early Bird prize to be won every game! Better yet, join the Roughrider Foundation 50/50 Club today and you will never miss a chance to win an Early Bird prize or 50/50 jackpot!  

Reminders for the game 

Your phone is your ticket! Don't forget to download the Rider App, powered by SaskTel, on to your smartphone and have your digital tickets ready before you come to Mosaic Stadium.  We promise it's easy, but we created a tutorial video  here and  have  a complete FAQ and  written  tutorial at  Riderville.com, just in case! 

Water Bottle Refill! Beat the afternoon heat with a refillable water bottle! Empty water bottles under 1L are permitted to be brought inside the stadium and water bottle refill stations are located in the south end of the stadium, on either side of the SaskTel MaxTron to help fans stay hydrated. 

In transit? Rider Transit presented by WorkSafe Saskatchewan, is available to get you to Mosaic Stadium safely and easily! Free bus transit is available from various locations across the city including Southland  Mall, University of Regina, the Turvey Centre, Victoria Avenue and Scarth  Street. With construction on Dewdney Avenue, the Warehouse District stops will be at 6th Avenue and Rose Street and 8th Avenue and Scarth Street. Buses run starting 1 hour and 45 minutes before a Rider game. The last bus departs each location 30 minutes before kickoff. Buses will return to the drop-off locations at the start of the 4th quarter and continue to shuttle until 75 minutes after the game has ended. 

Please do NOT bring large purses, backpacks, or camera bags as they are prohibited. There is a clear bag policy for all Saskatchewan Roughrider games. Each fan, including children,  can bring in one clear bag sized 12" x 6" x 12" or smaller.  More details on the clear bag policy can be found  here. 

Bike Valet! Whether you  arrive at  the stadium on four wheels or two, there are options available!  The bike valet opens at eleven o'clock  on game day and is staffed by volunteers through REAL. The bikes are inside a fenced compound that is  monitored  throughout its hours of operation.  Please note that your bike must be picked up within one hour after the game ends. The bike valet is located by the South-West exterior of the stadium by Gate 1. 

Regular Season Week 17

Running back Ryquell Armstead made history last week in his standout debut performance, rushing for 207 yards. Armstead became just the third player in modern Rider history to rush for more than 200 yards in a game. He also holds the record for the most rushing yards by a Roughrider in his first game with the Green and White. Armstead's ability to see openings and shed tackles has revitalized the Roughriders' run game, and he's sure to keep you on the edge of your seat this Saturday.

Quarterback Trevor Harris dominated, racking up 248 yards on just 18 attempts with an incredible 89% completion rate. Harris's knack for threading the needle has been a game-changer, enabling him to connect with key targets like Kian Schaffer-Baker and KeeSean Johnson - receivers who aren't afraid to go airborne and make the tough, contested catches.

Speaking of Schaffer-Baker, the towering receiver has been unstoppable, accumulating 200 yards on 11 catches over his last two games. With no sign of slowing down, Schaffer-Baker is vital to the Riders' offence and a pleasure to watch.

On the defensive side of the ball, Rolan Milligan Jr. has been a force to be reckoned with, leading the league in interceptions (6), pass knockdowns (10), and special teams tackles (18). He is also second in the CFL for defensive takeaways (6), third in total defensive plays (97), and ninth in defensive tackles (62). When the ball is in the air, all eyes are on Rolan Milligan Jr., wondering what game-changing play he will make next.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from September 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.