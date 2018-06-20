Alliant Energy Foundation to Match a Portion of Harry Potter Jersey Silent Auction Proceeds this Friday

Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy, the sponsor of the Harry Potter Jersey Night set for this Friday, June 22nd, and the Alliant Energy Foundation have announced they will match a portion of the total money raised from the jersey silent auction at the game.

The Alliant Energy Foundation will match up to $5,000 of the total amount raised by the jersey silent auction that will take place during Friday's game between the Kernels and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Both teams will be wearing special Harry Potter Jerseys and the proceeds from the silent auction will benefit HACAP's Operation Backpack.

Gates open at 5:30 PM on Friday, June 22nd with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM. Tickets may be purchased online at www.kernels.com or by calling the Kernels Ticket Office at (319) 896-7560.

The Kernels are currently enjoying the MWL All-Star Break through June 20th. They begin the second half of the MWL season by hosting the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Thursday, June 21st at 6:35 PM, which kicks off a seven-game home stand that continues until Wednesday, June 27th.

Chris Kleinhans-Schulz and Morgan Hawk bring you all of the play-by-play on the radio home of Kernels baseball, 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM. Fans may listen on-line at www.kmryradio.com, or www.kernels.com. Fans may also stream all 70 Kernels home game and selected road games via a MiLB.TV subscription. Visit MiLB.TV for subscription information.

