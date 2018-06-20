Huntington Bank Signs on as Sponsor of Cougars Baseball

June 20, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Kane County Cougars News Release





GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars have announced a new sponsorship agreement with Huntington Bank. Effective immediately Huntington Bank will serve as the official presenting sponsor for Kane County Cougars baseball.

"We are excited to announce Huntington Bank as the new presenting sponsor of Cougars baseball," said Curtis Haug, Vice President and General Manager of the Cougars. "Huntington has made a significant commitment to not only the Cougars, but the community as a company that believes in making a difference for their neighbors."

Haug continued, "The partnership with Huntington Bank will provide the Cougars additional opportunities to build quality relationships to meet the needs of fans by improving upon their customer service and continuing to invest in the community by providing the very best, affordable family entertainment in the Chicago area."

Fans attending a Cougars game this season will see Huntington's presence throughout the ballpark in various ways including unique giveaways, post-game fireworks shows and an in-game promotion known as Homerun for Life to celebrate community members.

"Our partnership with the Kane County Cougars builds upon our mutual commitment to Chicago," said Pete Gillespie, regional president of Huntington Bank in Chicago. "Banking is about people, and it is our passion and purpose to make people's lives better. This partnership is an extension of Huntington's long-standing approach of investing our success back into our local communities.

Follow the Cougars on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates on tickets and promotions for the 2018 season.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.