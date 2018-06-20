Dragons Homestand Preview for June 21-27

June 20, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





June 21 - June 27, 2018

Fifth Third Field

Dayton, Ohio

Game and Radio Broadcast Schedule

Thursday, June 21 - South Bend Cubs (Cubs) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:00 p.m.

Friday, June 22 - South Bend Cubs (Cubs) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:07 p.m.

Saturday, June 23 - South Bend Cubs (Cubs) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:07 p.m.

Sunday, June 24 - South Bend Cubs (Cubs) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 2:07 p.m.

Monday, June 25 - Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, June 26 - Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 27 - Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:00 p.m.

Scheduled Dragons starting pitchers for these games:

Thursday: Andrew Jordan

Friday: Hunter Greene

Saturday: Tyler Mondile

Sunday: Packy Naughton

All games broadcast on Fox Sports 980 AM and streamed via the Dragons website at www.daytondragons.com. Broadcasts are also available on the Dragons app for Apple and Android devices.

Dragons On TV

The games on Saturday and Sunday against Bowling Green will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). It is available on the following outlets: Cable Channels 13 and 1013, Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26, and over the air channel 26.1.

For Friday's game, WDTN Sports Anchor Hutch Konerman will be on the call with Tom Nichols for the TV broadcast. For both Saturday's and Sunday's game, WDTN Sports Director Jack Pohl will join Nichols on the call for the TV broadcast.

For Your Entertainment

Thursday, June 21

Team Zoom comes back to Fifth Third Field for some high-flying dog entertainment throughout the game, presented by Franklin Equipment.

The U.S. Army Golden Knights Skydivers will parachute into the ballpark before the game. The Golden Knights Skydivers are one of three U.S. Military aerial shows.

All kids in the Frisch's Dragons Kids Club can march in a pre-game parade and then enjoy the game from the lawn seats.

IGS Energy is hosting a booth on the main plaza before the game.

Before the game, youth baseball programs will march in a pre-game parade around the ballpark in front of fans, presented by IGS Energy.

Local scout troops will also march in a pre-game parade around Fifth Third Field.

Frisch's Kids Club members can walk in a pre-game parade around the ballpark.

Centerville Community Chorus will perform the National Anthem and Pack 34 will serve as the Honor Guard. Friday, June 22

Before the game, youth baseball programs can march in the pre-game parade around the ballpark in front of fans, sponsored by IGS Energy.

The Dragons Drumline will perform once again before and after the game on the plaza and well as during the game on the field.

Dayton Gay Men's Chorus will perform the National Anthem. Saturday, June 23

The first Fifth Third Bank Photo Days is at the ballpark for customers of the bank. From 5-5:45 p.m., customers that RSVP'd can get professional photos taken with players and get autographs as well. For more information, go to https://www.milb.com/dayton/fans/53perks.

Gem City Gymnastics will be at the ballpark to perform on the plaza prior to the game.

The Mini Dugout Dancers return to Fifth Third Field to perform before and during the game.

For the fifth time this season, kids will take the field with Dragons players for the National Anthem as part of the Kroger Baseball Buddies program.

Before the game, youth baseball programs can participate in a parade around Fifth Third Field, sponsored by IGS Energy.

The National Anthem will be performed by Connect III. Sunday, June 24

The Dragons host the third Hometown Heroes spotlight night of the season. The spotlight for June highlights "Missed Milestones". Service members and their families will have a birthday party before the game and then the entire stadium will sing "Happy Birthday", led by Jimmy Keys, during the 7th inning stretch.

For the sixth time this season, kids will take the field with Dragons players for the National Anthem as part of the Kroger Baseball Buddies program.

Pre-registered bike riders and carpoolers will receive exclusive VIP parking and tickets to the game along with Dragons goodies.

Jimmy Keys returns to the ballpark to delight fans with organ music.

Before the game, youth baseball programs can participate in a parade around Fifth Third Field, sponsored by IGS Energy.

All kids will have a chance to run the bases after the game.

Greater Dayton Brass Ensemble will perform the National Anthem. Monday, June 25

The Dragons are proud to recognize Shoes 4 the Shoeless during an inning break as part of the Community All-Stars Program.

Spotlight on Dayton-The Five Points Cloggers will perform during the game as well as on the main plaza before the game.

The Dragons Experience Baseball Camp will take place at field the in the early afternoon. In this sold-out experience, campers will learn baseball fundamentals from Dragons players and coaches and receive Dragons gear as well as a ticket to a future game.

The Retirement Village People return to Fifth Third Field to entertain fans during inning breaks.

The Great Clips booth is back on the plaza prior to the game with free giveaways and interactive games to play.

The Dragons Drumline will perform once again before and after the game on the plaza and well as during the game on the field.

Xenia Hospitality Chorus will perform the National Anthem. Tuesday, June 26

Spotlight on Dayton-The Creative Movement Dancers will perform during the game.

The Better Business Bureau is presenting its Eclipse Integrity Awards in a pre-game ceremony.

The Dragons Experience Baseball Camp will take place at the field in the early afternoon. In this sold-out experience, campers will learn baseball fundamentals from Dragons players and coaches and receive Dragons gear as well as a ticket to a future game.

Princess Jade is back to entertain fans on the main plaza.

The National Anthem will be performed by the Daytones. Wednesday, June 27

The Dragons will host the third Home Run for Life of the season. Five-year-old Bentley Renner will circle the bases and get high-fives from Dragons and Loons players as he is honored.

For the first time since Opening Day, the Shakertown Stompers will perform on the main plaza prior to the game.

Princess Jade and her carriage will be on the plaza before the game.

The Mini Dugout Dancers return to Fifth Third Field to perform before and during the game.

Liisa and Allie will perform the National Anthem.

Dragons On The Field

The Dragons are proud to have had five All-Star selections for this year's Midwest League All-Star Game on June 19 in Lansing. Representing the Dragons were catcher Hendrik Clementina (chosen as the starting designated hitter), outfielder Stuart Fairchild, first baseman Montrell Marshall, and relief pitchers John Ghyzel and Cory Thompson. Marshall was named the All-Star Game MVP after driving in Fairchild for the winning run in the bottom of the tenth inning.

The Dragons have six players on Baseball America's Top 30 Reds Prospects list. This group is led by Reds number-two overall pick in the 2017 draft Hunter Greene. Greene is the second-rated prospect in the organization behind former Dragon Nick Senzel. Other top prospects on the Dragons roster include middle infielders Jeter Downs (#11 prospect) and Jose Garcia (#12). Outfielders Stuart Fairchild (#16) and Miles Gordon (#26) have shown versatility around the outfield this season. Packy Naughton (#28) is the lone left-handed pitcher on the Dragons roster.

Former Dragons player and hitting coach Luis Bolivar returns for his second year as manager. Former major leaguers Daryle Ward and Kevin Mahar return for their second seasons as hitting coach and bench coach, respectively. Former major league pitcher Seth Etherton joins the staff as pitching coach after spending last season in that role with the Billings Mustangs, short-season affiliate of the Reds.

