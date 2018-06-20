Brats, Beer, & Beethoven No. 4 Set for Neuroscience Group Field on July 14

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra will hold Brats, Beer, & Beethoven No. 4 on Saturday, July 14 at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium at 7:30pm. The event, presented by Community Foundation is FREE and open to the public. Sponsors for the event include Neuroscience Group, Fox Communities Credit Union, Jewelers Mutual Insurance, Bergstrom Automotive, and Kimberly Clark.

"Our sponsors have been amazing in supporting this event. It is so important to everyone that we keep this a free and open event for the public," says Jamie LaFreniere, Executive Director of the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra. "This really is our chance to give back to everyone in the Fox Valley and thank them for their support throughout the year."

In addition to the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra, the MacDowell Male Chorus and the Fox Valleyaires will perform several numbers during the event.

"This year we are welcoming our Youth Orchestra Conductor, Dr. Andreas Moran, to the field as our conductor for the evening," says LaFreniere. "Our musicians are excited for another fun night of music and fireworks. We all look forward to this night all year!"

Parking and admission to the event are free. The parking lot opens at 5:00pm with the gates to the stadium opening at 6:00pm. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30pm and fireworks to follow around 9:00pm.

"The Community Foundation looks for opportunities that enhance appreciation of and participation in art and music experiences in our region," said Tammy Williams, vice president of Communications & Marketing for Community Foundation. "This special concert makes it possible for people of all ages to come together to listen to our incredibly talented local symphony musicians in a fun, family-friendly venue. We're proud to be among the sponsors who are making this gift to the community a reality again this year."

"We have always taken pride in offering affordable, family-friendly entertainment and to be able to spotlight the Orchestra in our venue is a unique way of providing for the people of Northeastern Wisconsin," said Wisconsin Timber Rattlers vice president Aaron Hahn.

Seating for Brats, Beer, and Beethoven is first-come-first-serve and food and beverages will be available for purchase from the concessions stands at the ballpark.

