All-Time BEST MLS Cup Moments

0:01 Eddie Pope's Golden Goal in Overtime 0:12 Tony Meola 10 Saves in Win 0:48 Back-To-Back MLS Cup Golden Goals 1:19 Extratime Madness, First Ever PK Shootout 1:54 Beckham, Donovan, Keane Win 1st Cup 2:26 Longest PK Shootout in MLS Cup History 3:09 Stefan Frei Makes "The Save" 3:23 Toronto FC Complete MLS' Only Treble 3:45 Record Crowd at MLS Cup 4:23 Gareth Bale's 128th Minute Game-Tying Goal

