All-Star Shortstop Officially Back in Fold

February 13, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders are excited to announce that All-Star shortstop Austin Dennis is officially returning for the upcoming 2025 season. It will be his fifth year with the ball club, which he joined in 2021.

The 27-year-old former Houston Astros draft pick was an All-Star starter for the Boulders in 2024 during a season in which he went on to lead the Frontier League in total hits, tie for third in doubles and fourth in runs scored, and finish in the league's top ten in batting average, total bases, and stolen bases. Dennis also tied for third in double plays turned while playing 91 games (of the 92 he appeared in) at shortstop.

Last month, he slugged a tie-breaking RBI triple in the top of the fourth inning to chase home what stood up as the game-winning run in Panama's 3-1 victory over Nicaragua in the championship game of the Serie De Las Americas Tournament, held in Managua.

Dennis, playing for Las Águilas Metropolitanas, was voted "best shortstop of the tournament" to cap off the finest year of his professional career.

