Miners Add Former Braves and Astros Minor Leaguer Mahki Backstrom

February 13, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







Augusta, NJ - The Sussex County Miners are thrilled to announce the signing of Mahki Backstrom, a versatile and powerful left-handed hitter, for the upcoming season. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound slugger brings experience at first base, right field, and left field, adding depth and firepower to the Miners' roster.

Backstrom, 23, is coming off a standout 2024 season with the Great Falls Voyagers of the Pioneer League, where he demonstrated his ability to hit for both power and average. In 45 games, he posted an impressive .350 batting average, .426 on-base percentage, and .706 slugging percentage, combining for an outstanding 1.132 OPS. He recorded 62 hits, including 15 doubles, six triples, and 12 home runs, while driving in 41 RBIs.

Originally from Hawthorne, California, Backstrom was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 18th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Junipero Serra High School (Gardena, CA). Known for his smooth left-handed swing and defensive versatility, he provides a strong presence in the middle of the Miners' lineup.

"We're excited to have Backstrom in a Miners uniform," said Assistant Coach & Director of Player Procurement Simon Walters. "Brings a big left-handed power bat with a smooth glove at first base. Super athletic and comes from a military family. We're happy to have him with us ."

Backstrom's addition strengthens the Miners as they gear up for an exciting 10th Year Anniversary season at Skylands Stadium. Fans won't want to miss seeing him in action as the team continues its push for a Frontier League championship.

About the Sussex County Miners

The Sussex County Miners are one of sixteen teams to play in the Frontier League, the oldest continually running independent league in the United States and a Major League Baseball Partner League. The Miners play a 96-game schedule from May to early September, and their 48 scheduled home games are at Skylands Stadium in Augusta, NJ.

Tickets for the upcoming 2025 season will be available for purchase soon.

