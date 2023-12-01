All Aboard the Fireflies Express; Next Stop Segra Park

December 1, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced the addition of a new attraction at Fireflies Holiday Lights, which is taking place at Segra Park now through New Year's Eve. The event will now feature the Fireflies Express presented by Thermal Technologies-- a trackless train amusement that takes children on a ride through the lights.

The Fireflies Express is for children 12 years old and younger. One ride cost $3 per rider, and children under the age of four must be accompanied by an adult. Infants under one may ride for free but must ride with a paid adult. Rides on the train will be limited as the train will operate under the same hours as the lights, 6-9 pm, and cars will be filled on a first come first serve basis.

"The Fireflies Express is going to add a great new attraction for kids and families that attend Fireflies Holiday Lights," said Fireflies Team President Brad Shank. "We want to add to the experience each year and what could be more fun for kids than a train ride through the fantastic light show."

Ticket purchases for the ride will align with the Segra Park's cashless policies; tickets can be purchased using any major credit or debit card. The Fireflies Express also features an ADA accessible car.

For more information about Fireflies Holiday Lights, happening at Segra Park now until December 31, visit FirefliesHolidayLights.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from December 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.