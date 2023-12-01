Woodpeckers Launch 2024 Season Bunker's Buddies Program

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -â¯The Fayetteville Woodpeckers were excited to share an exclusive unveiling of the brand-new Bunker's Buddies program on Black Friday, November 24th with the participants of a social media waitlist. The kid's club program features four new levels and is available today to the public, for registration.

Marketing Director, Ashlei Elise, and the Woodpecker Front Office Staff focused on reimagining the four-tier program to bring new events and exclusive swag to the Buddies. Bunker's Buddies now includes an MVP level, an All-Star level, a Rookie level, and a Buddy level.

Bunker's Buddies originated in 2021 to create a fun and active outlet after the pandemic for children who love baseball. The program continues to be an opportunity to grow community connections and a general love for the sport.

The six up and coming events for the 2024 season include the Spring Fling Welcome Party, Bunker's Birthday Party (an MVP exclusive), the Summer Kick-Off Party, a STEAM Event in partnership with Fascinate-U Children's Museum (an MVP exclusive), a Splash Day, and an End of the Year Farewell Party.

This year's MVP level includes special access to all six Bunker's Buddies events as well as a Player's Clinic, up to 12 complimentary Sunday game child tickets, 2 complimentary adult tickets for Mother's and Father's Day, 10% discount on Sundays in The Bird's Nest Team Store, an autographed gift, game ball delivery opportunity, and more!

The All-Star level includes a choice of three events, up to 6 complimentary Sunday game child tickets, one complimentary adult Sunday game ticket, Fast Pass: Sunday Kids Run Bases, and more!

The Rookie level includes two events - the Spring Fling Welcome Party and the End of Season Farewell Party, one complimentary Sunday game child ticket, Fast Pass: Sunday Kids Run Bases, and more!

The free Buddy level includes a complimentary Digital Birthday Card and Bunker's Digital Coloring Book. Parents of children ages 3-12 years of age that are interested in registering can do so on the Woodpeckers website at fayettevillewoodpeckers.com.

The official Bunker's Buddies kick-off Welcome Party will be at Segra Stadium during the Spring Fling on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. Register and join today to be an MVP Bunker's Buddy!

