Alex Wallace Returns to Wausau for 2024 Season

February 9, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wausau Woodchucks News Release







Wausau, WI - Right hand pitcher player Alex Wallace is coming back to the Woodchucks for the 2024 season after a strong stint in the Northwoods League during 2023.

RH Pitcher - Alex Wallace | 6'7" | R/R | Fr. | McLennan Community College

Wallace, a 6-foot-7 right-handed pitcher, left a strong impression with the Woodchucks last summer. In just 5 games, he showcased his pitching prowess, going 9.2 innings on the mound, recording 6 strikeouts and having a 2.38 ERA

Currently a freshman at McLennan Community College, Wallace's return to the Woodchucks is notable. With his experience, he is expected to contribute to the team's effort in the upcoming 2024 season.

The Wausau Woodchucks 2024 season kicks off on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27 at Athletic Park in Wausau. Half and full season tickets, along with ticket packages, group tickets and hospitality areas are on sale now. Single game tickets will go on sale later this spring.

