Lumbermen Lock up Trio of Hurlers

LA CROSSE, WIS. - As the La Crosse Loggers continue preparations for their 22nd season of play on the Northwoods League circuit team officials announced the signings of three right-handed pitchers today to their ever-growing 2024 roster. A key member of their 2023 staff, Michael DeBattista (Dodge City CC), will be returning and will be joined by Jake Jakubowski (Valparaiso) and Kaden Taque (Cal).

Sophomore Michael DeBattista ranked second on the Loggers staff last summer in innings pitched (38.2) and strikeouts (31) while posting a 2-0 record with a 5.35 ERA over ten appearances (4 starts). The Katy, Texas native logged significant innings as a freshman last spring for the Dodge City Conquistadors, totaling 55 strikeouts over 47 innings pitched while posting a 3-4 record over 14 appearances (12 starts). The 6-3 righty opened this 2024 campaign as Dodge City's opening day starter as he looks to build on his success from his freshman season.

Providing a go-to presence and a different look in 2024 will be side-winder Jake Jakubowski from Valparaiso University. The rising junior spent his first two collegiate seasons at Heartland Community College, helping the Hawks win a junior college national championship in 2023. The Lake in the Hills, IL native made 34 appearances over two seasons with Heartland, striking out 50 batters over 44 innings while limiting hitters to a miniscule .220 batting average. No stranger to summer ball, Jakubowski spent the 2022 season with the Kenosha Kingfish of the Northwoods League and last summer with the Burlington Bees of the Prospect League. Last summer he notched five saves, while striking out 15 batters over 13.2 innings while recording a 1.98 ERA.

Highly touted freshman right-hander Kaden Taque rekindles the California Bears relationship with the Loggers. The Porter Ranch, Calif. native is ranked as one of the top right-handed pitchers coming out of the state of California's class of 2023, armed with a low 90's fastball. The 6-1, 185-pound Taque was named the LA City Section co-pitcher of the year in 2023 after posting a perfect 7-0 record and is now ready to embark on his freshman campaign in the Pac-12 conference.

DeBattista, Jakubowski, Taque and the rest of the Loggers will open their 2024 campaign on May 27 when they travel west to Mankato, Minn. to take on the MoonDogs. The 2024 home opener is set for May 29 at Copeland Park & Events Center. Season tickets and ticket packages for the 22nd season of Loggers Baseball are on sale now with information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. Fans can also visit the Loggers office at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse between 8:30-5, Monday thru Friday.

