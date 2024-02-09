Three More Players from 2023 Championship Team to Return

February 9, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers will head into the 2024 season with nearly half of the roster from last summer intact as they look to repeat as back-to-back Champions for the first time in Northwoods League history. The team has announced three more players from that squad will combine with the returners already announced to bring the total to 14.

"This is definitely an unprecedented number of returning players in any season, let alone coming off such a successful year," said General Manager John Fanta. "These guys wanting to come back to Green Bay is a testament to how much they enjoy playing with each other, the relationship they have with our organization, and how hungry they are to chase another ring."

Kyle Stoddard - RHP - Southwest Missouri State - 6'3"/200 - SR

A 2023 Northwoods League All-Star, Stoddard will be returning for his second summer in Green Bay after being a valuable piece of the starting rotation a season ago. In 53.1 innings last season he allowed 42 hits, while walking 24 and recording 58 strikeouts. In two summers combined with the Rockers Stoddard has pitched in 33 games spanning 115.2 innings, striking out 116 batters and posting a 4.20 ERA. His Southwest Missouri State Bears will begin their season next Friday against Louisiana Monroe.

Nainoa Cardinez - RHP - University of Hawaii - 6'2"/200 - SR

Cardinez will be returning for his third stint with the Rockers, although this time around he'll be appearing in a different role. After appearing in over 50 regular season games the past two years at catcher and recording a strikeout against the only batter he faced as a pitcher, he returned to Hawaii last fall and converted to pitching full-time. Boasting an arm that can reach the mid-90s, Cardinez will make his debut on the mound this spring for Hawaii before joining the Rockers pitching staff this summer. Both Cardinez and Stoddard will comprise two of the Rockers four roster spots that are allotted for senior pitchers.

Connor Nolen - RHP - Carroll University - 6'3"/215 - RS JR

After joining the Rockers mid-season for the playoff run, Nolen will return to the pitching staff for a second stint this summer. He appeared in five games down the stretch leading up to the Championship run, tossing 7.2 innings while striking out nine batters and not allowing an earned run. Known for his strikeout prowess, Nolen has amassed 63 strikeouts in just 35.2 innings in his collegiate career at Carroll University.

Season ticket packages, group tickets and the ever-popular Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.