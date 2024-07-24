Alex Baeza Captures Player of the Week Honors

LINCOLN, NE - Saltdogs infielder Alex Baeza was awarded the American Association's Player of the Week Award following his career road trip in Kansas City and Cleburne.

Over the last six games, Baeza was 9-for-24 with 2 HRs and 9 RBIs, including his first career cycle in a 5-for-5, 6 RBI effort last Sunday. It was the first cycle for a Saltdog since 2017.

During Wednesday's doubleheader in Kansas City, Baeza lifted the 'Dogs to a game-one win with a three-run home run in extra innings.

Over the last 10 games, the first baseman hit .375 with a team-leading three home runs and 10 RBIs, also being second in hits with 12. For the season Baeza is slashing a .283 batting average, a .376 on-base percentage, and a .503 slugging.

The Van Nuys, California native was brought over from Boise of the Pioneer League during the off-season. In 2023, he drove in 72 RBIs in 72 games and 14 homers. He is the first Saltdog to earn Player of the Week honors in 2024.

