Ismael Alcantara Walks off All-Star Game, Wins MVP

July 24, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - RedHawks outfielder Ismael Alcantara doubled home the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday night to lead the West Division to a 4-3 win in the American Association All-Star Game at Legends Field.

Alcantara worked a walk in his first plate appearance after entering the game as a substitute in the sixth inning. The league's stolen base leader subsequently stole second and scored the game-tying run.

Izzy was joined at the All-Star festivities by starting pitchers Davis Feldman and Tyler Grauer, neither of whom pitched in the game.

