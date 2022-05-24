Aldrete Carries Emeralds to Series Opening Win against Dust Devils

May 24, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







Emeralds jump on the series lead against the Tri-City Dust Devils 4-2.

The first run of the game was scored by the Emeralds in the first by an RBI single by LF Jairo Pomares to score in CF Hunter Bishop 1-0.

In the very next inning, Emeralds' 1B Carter Aldrete increased the lead to 2-0 with one swing of the bat over the left center field wall.

Two innings later, Aldrete would jump on another home run to give RHP Will Jensen a three-run lead 3-0.

In the sixth inning, Dust Devils' 1B Gabe Matthews got them on the board with a two-run home run to cut it down to 3-2.

Aldrete put the finishing touches to the game with an RBI sacrifice fly to drive in C Patrick Bailey 4-2.

Tomorrow the Emeralds will look to increase their series lead by throwing RHP Randy Rodriguez against Tri-City LHP Nick Mondak. First pitch is at 7:35 PM, 6:20 PM pregame show on 95.3 The Score and on MiLB.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.