A Tim Tawalk-Off as Magic Continues in Hillsboro

Hillsboro, OR - The Hops returned home after a disappointing five-game road trip to Everett last week. It didn't get any easier on Tuesday against Vancouver, as they faced Blue Jays No. 7 prospect, Sem Robersse. For the second time this season against Hillsboro, Robersse threw seven shutout innings, while allowing just two hits. Jamison Hill kept the Hops in the game, in his longest outing of the season. Tim Tawa stepped to the plate with the bases loaded in the ninth, trailing 2-0. Tawa would have one of the biggest swings of the season, a bases-clearing double to give the Hops a 3-2 win.

There was only one-run in the first six innings of the game, as Vancouver took a 1-0 lead to the seventh inning.

Hillsboro starter Jamison Hill threw 5.2 innings, allowing three hits and one earned run, while striking out four.

Sem Robberse had another great outing against the Hops, as he lasted seven innings, giving up just two hits and no earned runs. On April 26th against Hillsboro, Robberse posted the exact same stat line, although this time a different game outcome.

Vancouver tacked on another run in the seventh against Andrew Saalfrank, extending the lead to 2-0.

The Hops had zero runs and three hits heading into the bottom of the ninth, in danger of being shutout for the eighth time this year. Jimmy Burnette replaced Abdiel Mendoza on the mound, where he quickly got into trouble.

Danny Oriente walked to lead off the inning, followed by Roby Enriquez who was hit-by-pitch. Bliss struck out, but the next hitter Caleb Roberts walked to load the bases for Tim Tawa. The former West Linn High School star would come through clutch for the Hops, hitting the 1-1 pitch to dead-center field over the head of Cameron Eden to clear the bases, giving Hillsboro a 3-2 victory.

The Tawa double was the seventh walk-off of the season for Hillsboro in just 22 home games, with four of the walk-off's coming against Vancouver at Ron Tonkin Field.

Jose Alcantara would pick up the win, in his first game as a Hop.

Hillsboro (19-19) and Vancouver (18-18) will be back in action at Ron Tonkin Field on Wednesday. Rich Burk and Matt Richert will have the call, with the pre-game show at 6:20 and first pitch at 6:35 on Rip City Radio 620 and MiLB.tv.

