Albany FireWolves Student-Athlete of the Week: Presented by Dave and Buster's - Albany: Jake Marra

February 13, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves are excited to honor Jake Marra as the High School Student-Athlete of the Week presented by Dave & Buster's - Albany! Jake has shown his commitment to athletics, to his community, and to working hard in the classroom.

Student-Athletes of the week will receive a prize pack courtesy of Dave & Buster's - Albany and tickets to an upcoming Albany FireWolves game. Jake Marra will be honored during the FireWolves' game this Saturday, February 15 for his accomplishments on and off the field.

To nominate student-athletes please fill out the form at this link: https://albanyfirewolves.com/high-school-student-athlete-of-the-week/

Jake Marra - Christian Brothers Academy - Football

Congratulations to Jake Marra! The senior from CBA - Albany earned Class AA first team all-state honors during the 2024 season and help lead Brothers to their first ever State Championship appearance this past season. He was named the Times Union Large School Defensive Player of the Year award for the second season in a row. Marra finished the season with a team-best 158 tackles. He will continue his football career at UAlbany.

The FireWolves wish Jake continued success in the classroom and on the field. The FireWolves and Dave & Buster's -Albany are proud to be a part of the Capital Region community and support youth and high school athletics throughout the area. More winners will be chosen each week during the high school season.

The Albany FireWolves next home game is this Saturday, February 15 at 7 pm at MVP Arena against the Ottawa Black Bears for Indigenous Celebration Night.

Get tickets now for Indigenous Celebration Night on February 15! Fans can take advantage of the best ticket prices around starting at $15.96! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678 to avoid fees.

