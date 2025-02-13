NLL Announces New Partnership with HotelPlanner

February 13, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







Philadelphia, PA - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced a new partnership with HotelPlanner, naming the global leader in group hotel bookings and extended stays as the Official Hotel Reservations Partner of the NLL. This fan driven partnership will provide exclusive hotel discounts and seamless booking experiences to NLL teams, players, and dedicated fans who fuel the League's continued growth.

"The NLL is always looking for ways to enhance the experience for our fans, players, and partners," said NLL Commissioner Brett Frood. "Our collaboration with HotelPlanner is a direct reflection of that commitment. Through this partnership, we are making travel more accessible and affordable across the entire NLL community."

As part of this partnership, HotelPlanner will develop a custom NLL-branded booking platform that offers discounted rates on hotel stays worldwide. This platform will be available to NLL fans, teams, players, and staff, as well as youth lacrosse organizations within the growing NLL UnBOXed network, helping families and programs save on travel expenses for tournaments and competitions.

Additionally, the NLL's league office will exclusively utilize the HotelPlanner platform for official business travel, including the NLL Finals, NLL Draft, NLL UnBOXed Series' special events, and annual NLL owners' meetings.

"Our team at HotelPlanner is thrilled to join forces with the NLL and provide its passionate fanbase and stakeholders with seamless, cost- effective travel solutions," said Tim Hentschel, Co-Founder & CEO of HotelPlanner. "This partnership underscores our shared vision of making travel more accessible and affordable for the entire NLL community."

With the launch of the NLL-HotelPlanner booking platform, the League continues to expand its roster of innovative partners dedicated to enhancing the fan experience and supporting the growth of the game at every level.

Hotelplanner was represented by Innovative Partnerships Group for the deal in collaboration and negotiation with National Lacrosse League.

"From our first conversation with the NLL, we saw a remarkable opportunity to bring together two dynamic and growing brands. This collaboration not only resulted in a valuable partnership for HotelPlanner, but it has also fostered a strong business partnership benefiting the NLL, its teams, and fans. We're thrilled about the future of sport with the NLL at the forefront," said Sierra Kempthorn, Director at Innovative Partnerships Group.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from February 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.