Player Transactions
February 13, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Ben MacDonald on the Hold Out List from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)
The Colorado Mammoth have signed Nathan Laliberte to the Practice Player List.
