Bandits Double Down on Commitment to Success

February 13, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Returning to Steve Dietrich's statement a couple of weeks ago, extracting one word-commitment-should be the intent of the Bandits going forward.

Now that the back-to-back champions are the center of attention on the Niagara Frontier, as the Four Nations hockey tournament will be played in Montreal and Boston for the next two weeks, everyone will watch and listen to how committed the Bandits will be.

With their 6-0 record out of the gate and +39 differential, I don't see a problem with commitment. God forbid, talking with basketball great Pat Riley about negotiating the rights to his "three-peat" trademark should be the farthest thing from their minds.

But while the NLL will cross the halfway point of the season this weekend, the Bandits are at the one-third mark with a massive challenge in front of them.

Twelve regular season games remain, which include seven on the road and two back-to-back game weekends face the club, which has had a country club-style schedule since the start of the season.

Yes, commitment plays a significant role, including how the team responds from their dedication to individual workouts, practice, and playing against eager teams to beat the champions.

I'm more likely to hitch on to John Calipari's application for the "Refuse to Lose" trademark while at UMass in the late eighties.

It reads better and fits this band of bandits' style, which gets punched in the belly with two games this weekend.

Friday night, in Mississauga's Paramount Fine Foods Centre against the Rock, and back home to KeyBank Center Saturday night to meet the San Diego Seals, who beat the Rock last weekend 11-10.

The recipe couldn't be better than to meet the Rock a little over a month after the Bandit's 15-13 penalty-filled and marathon victory in Buffalo.

The Bandits have been streaking with a 15-0 record since the end of last season, including the playoffs, and this season. The club is also 8-0 over the Rock, including the playoffs, with the last loss on April Fool's Day of 2023.

"We know it's going to be a battle. They've been successful recently, and they are getting healthier," said Dhane Smith, who leads the club in scoring with 13 goals and 45 assists,

"We are looking forward to the challenge in the game-we don't like them, and they don't like us, so they are fun and easy to get up for.

"We just have to play without emotion. The Rock are a team that can bury us if we stay in the penalty box."

Despite the Rock's one-goal loss last Saturday, following an impressive five-goal run in the fourth quarter, key personnel are back, including Tom Schreiber, TD Ierlan, and Latrell Harris, to name a few.

Rookie Lefty Brian Cameron has added some power, and Josh Dawick already has a career year, leading the Rock in scoring. Mitch de Snoo has been in on the act, leading all scorers last week, posting a 2+2 mark. Goaltender Nick Rose had good form with 48 saves despite the loss.

This is a nice segue into the Bandits' opponent on Saturday night, San Diego, who will be rested and waiting in Buffalo. They have some newfound enthusiasm after snapping the Rock's three-game winning streak with their victory last weekend.

Newly acquired scoring players have helped, including 18-year veteran Ryan Benesch, who is 16+18 on the season. Rob Hellyer, 17+23, and Ben McIntosh, 11+20. Steady hand Wes Berg is now into his fifth season with the Seals, earning 18+15 numbers.

Original goaltender Chis Origlieri enters Saturday night's game with a .777 save percentage and an impressive 22-12 lifetime record. The Bandits are 4-0 over the Seals, including a 12-9 win in December of 2023, the last meeting between the two clubs.

Cutting Room Floor

Bandits coach John Tavares on the Bandits forecheck, which has been relentless:

"When you see one guy pressuring, it's easy for the second layer to come up and pressure, and they feed off each other. If the opponent hesitates or drops the ball, you're in trouble, so we like to take advantage of that when we can. In eight seconds (to get it out to the center line), the quick counts."

Josh Byne on Dhane setting up a play:

"What Dhane does well is anticipate. I would compare him to a quarterback, where he sees things develop based on how defenses play before they happen.

"A lot of times, he's one step ahead and sees maybe they will jump out. It comes down to him being extremely unselfish. A lot of the passes he is making, he could shoot the ball easily. But he understands how our offense goes; he needs to make those plays."

Tracking Numbers

Chase Fraser is one assist away from 100...Paul Dawson is two points away from 100 and three games to 275...Byrne is five games away from 100...Smith is eight goals from 400 and 11 points from 1,153 (passing Shawn Williams for 11th all-time)...Kyle Buchanan is eight goals for 250...Chris Cloutier is nine assists from 150...Matt Vinc is nine games from 300...Tehoka Nanticoke is ten goals from 100...

Broadcast Information

Friday's radio coverage will be carried on The Bet 1520 AM, and the pregame show will start at 6:30 pm. Television coverage will be on CW23, TSN, TSN+, ESPN+, and NLL+ beginning at 7 pm.

Radio coverage for Saturday Night's game will be on The Bet at 1520 AM. The pregame show starts at 7 pm. Television coverage will be on CW23, ESPN+, TSN+, and NLL+ starting at 7:30 pm.

