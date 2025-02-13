Mammoth Sign Faceoff Specialist Nathan Laliberte

DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization signed transition player Nathan Laliberte to a one-year contract agreement, set to begin immediately during the 2024-25 campaign.

Primed to serve as a faceoff specialist for Colorado, the Auburn, New Hampshire, native spent his collegiate career competing with Bryant University as the team's primary draw man from 2021-2024 where he successfully captured 554-of-908 (61%) faceoff wins across 49 games played.

Adding 20 points (12g, 8a), 312 ground balls and three caused turnovers throughout his NCAA career, the 5-10, 215-lb. talent most recently succeeded in 203-of-323 (62.8%) faceoff opportunities during the 2024 season (which served as the second-highest win percentage in the nation), where he notched five points (3g, 2a), 117 ground balls and one caused turnover in 14 appearances.

Enjoying a productive senior season, Laliberte earned several accolades throughout his final season of collegiate play, including being named the America East Faceoff Specialist of the Year en route to adding First Team All-America East and USA Lacrosse All-American Honorable Mention honors to his resume.

Laliberte will join Mammoth veteran defenseman Tim Edwards, who's claimed 101-of-247 wins on the season (40.89%), as the only other noted faceoff specialist on the roster. Having gone head-to-head against several of the league's top dot operators already this season, including the likes of Jake Withers, TD Irelan, Joe Nardella and company, Edwards has held his own. But in a league where one score, or possession, can dictate any given game or season outcome, the team will look to give the Brant University grad a look while allowing Edwards to focus on defensive efforts.

With the Colorado Mammoth set to host the Las Vegas Desert Dogs Feb. 21 during the team's Marvel Super Hero Night celebration, there's a chance the youngster gets a chance to suit up and make his NLL debut at the dot inside the LOUD HOUSE. What better way to start one's career?!

