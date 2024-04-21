Akron Walks off Erie 2-1

April 21, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Alexfri Planez's heads up baserunning helped the Akron RubberDucks walk-off the Erie SeaWolves 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at Canal Park.

Turning Point

After Erie tied the game in the eighth, Akron looked to send the fans home happy in the ninth. Planez singled to open the inning before advancing to second two batters later on Christian Cairo's single. Yordys Valdes grounded into a fielder's choice narrowly beating the throw to first. After Valdes reached first, the SeaWolves tried to catch Planez in a rundown between third and home, but a wide throw to the plate allowed Planez to score and gave the RubberDucks the 2-1 win.

Mound Presence

Ryan Webb got the start for Akron and ran into some trouble walking the first two he faced but got a little help from Planez's sliding catch to escape the jam without damage. The left-hander settled in after the early walks and only allowed three more baserunners the rest of the way. In total, Webb tossed four and two-third scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Lenny Torres Jr. followed with a scoreless inning and a third. Tyler Thornton worked a scoreless seventh but ran into some trouble in the eighth walking two before giving way to Andrew Walters . Erie got an RBI single off Walters, but the right-hander settled in to retire the next four in a row including three by strikeout.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks were held in check until the seventh. Joe Naranjo worked a leadoff walk before advancing to second on Christian Cairo's bunt single. Valdes moved both runners with a sac-bunt setting up Micael Ramirez , who lifted a sac-fly to right to give Akron the 1-0 lead.

Notebook

First walk-off win for Akron in 2024...Webb struck out 11 over nine and two-thirds scoreless innings allowing just five hits against Erie in two starts this week...Game Time: 2:36...Attendance: 1,964.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will have Monday off before heading to Altoona to start a six-game series against the Curve on Tuesday, April 23 at 6:05 p.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com , and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets .

Eastern League Stories from April 21, 2024

