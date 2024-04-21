Andrew Quezada Pitches Well But Yard Goats Fall in Somerset

April 21, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Somerset, NJ - The Yard Goats had a 2-1 lead going to the sixth inning, but the Somerset Patriots scored twice in the sixth, and added five more in the seventh and defeated Hartford 8-2 on Sunday afternoon at TD Bank Ballpark in Somerset, New Jersey. Yard Goats starter Andrew Quezada, who beat the Patriots on Tuesday, pitched five innings and allowed only a run with five strikeouts and left with a one-run lead. The Yard Goats and Patriots split the six-game series and Hartford will return home to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday to host the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs in a battle for first place.

Somerset scored the first run of the game in the first inning, as Spencer Jones led off the game with a solo home run to center field off Hartford starting pitcher Andrew Quezada. The right-hander only allowed one other base-runner, a third inning single, and retired 15 of the final 16 batters faced with five strikeouts. Quezada retired the side in order in the second, fourth and fifth innings and departed with a 2-1 lead.

The Yard Goats took a 2-1 lead with a pair of runs in the second inning. Ryan Ritter started the rally while reaching on a throwing error and later scored on a squeeze bunt by Nic Kent which tied the game at 1-1. Bladimir Restituyo followed with a solid single to left field, scoring Ronaiker Palma, giving Hartford a 2-1 lead.

Hartford led 2-1 going to the sixth inning, but the Patriots put together three consecutive singles against reliever Dylan Spain in his first Eastern League appearance of the season. Agustin Ramirez's hit to left field scored Alexander Vargas and tied the game at 2-2. Ben Rice then grounded into a fielder's choice, allowing Spencer Jones to score the go-ahead run and it was 3-2 Somerset.

The Patriots added five more runs in the seventh inning against reliever Seth Halvorsen. Once again, Somerset did it with singles, five straight in fact, with RBI hits by Anthony Seigler and Vargas and it was 8-2 after seven innings.

The Yard Goats open a six-game homestand on Tuesday night (7:10 PM) against the Portland Sea Dogs. LHP Mason Albright will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Isaac Coffey will start for Portland. The broadcast can be heard on the free audacy app and Yard Goats website starting at 6:55 PM with the pregame show. The video stream will be available on MLB.TV and MiLB.TV and the Ballys Live App.

--

Final: Somerset 8, Hartford 2

WP: Carlos Gomez (1-0)

LP: Dylan Spain (0-1)

S: none

T: 2:44

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.