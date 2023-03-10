Aklinski, Uskali Returning to High Point Rockers

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers have announced that outfielder Ben Aklinski and pitcher Neil Uskali will return to the club in 2023.

Aklinski was one of the top hitters on the Rockers last year, posting a .268 batting average with 19 homers and 74 RBI. He led the team in runs scored (93), doubles (33) and stolen bases (20). Aklinski was fourth in the Atlantic League runs while ranking sixth in doubles and extra base hits (55) in 2022. The former Kentucky Wildcat spent the 2021 season with the Lexington Legends before joining the Rockers prior to the 2022 season.

In his first season in High Point, Aklinski was named to the Ballpark Digest ALPB Mid-Season All-Star team, led the club with 32 multi-hit games and delivered the game-winning blow in four walk-off victories. He tied for the team lead with two grand slams. Aklinski also had one of the two inside-the-park home runs hit by a Rocker in 2022.

Uskali will begin his third season with the Rockers where he has posted a 7-6 record as a starter in his two seasons. His five wins in 2022 were the second-most among Rockers' starters and Uskali earned the win in High Point's 6-1 win over Gastonia in the South Division championship that evened the series at 2-2. During the 2022 regular season, Uskali was 5-5 with a 5.38 ERA and was second on the team with 16 starts, 83.2 innings pitched and fourth with 54 strikeouts.

"Having Ben and Neil back gives this club some continuity and a pair of experienced Rockers who will be great assets both on the field and in the clubhouse," said Rockers' manager Jamie Keefe.

The Rockers will open the 2023 season at home on April 28 with the Long Island Ducks. High Point will play its first 10 games at Truist Point through May 8. Individual game tickets will go on sale starting March 31. -30- About High Point Baseball, Inc. The High Point Rockers, operated by the non-profit High Point Baseball, play their home games at Truist Point, a state-of-the-art $36 million ballpark which serves as a catalyst to the rejuvenation of downtown High Point. In 2022, the Rockers reached the League Championship Series of the 10-team Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, an MLB Partner League with clubs from New York to North Carolina.

