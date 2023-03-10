Frederick Atlantic League Baseball Club Signs Two Right-Handed Pitchers

March 10, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Frederick News Release







Frederick, MD - The new soon-to-be-named Frederick Atlantic League Professional Baseball (ALPB) Club is excited to announce the signings of two right-handed pitchers, Edgar Garcia and Andrew Johnston. Both players will bring a depth of experience to the pitching staff.

Garcia has played parts of three seasons in Major League Baseball (MLB) with the Philadelphia Phillies (2019), Tampa Bay Rays (2020), Cincinnati Reds (2021) and Minnesota Twins (2021). He made his MLB debut at age 22 on May 6, 2019, against the St. Louis Cardinals. Garcia has made appearances in 52 MLB games and over 200 appearances in minor league games during his career.

"It's rare to see a talent like Edgar, who is only 26 years old and has MLB experience in parts of three seasons. We believe Edgar can develop his talent in Frederick and in the short time get another opportunity with a MLB club," said Manager, Mark Minicozzi.

Johnston was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the 26th round of the MLB June Amateur Player Draft in 2003 from Jefferson College but decided to remain in college. He was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 9th round of the 2005 MLB June Amateur Player Draft from the University of Missouri. Johnston has played as high as AAA with the Rockies. He has been a workhorse in Atlantic League bullpens over the span of seven seasons with 40+ appearances per season. He has compiled 138 career professional saves in his 15-year career.

"Andrew is a veteran who provides high character, great leadership and a wealth of experience to our bullpen," said Minicozzi.

Season tickets for the 2023 season are now on sale. For more information or to shop the Frederick Club team store visit https://frederickatlanticleague.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.