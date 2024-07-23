A'ja Wilson Posts 19-Point, 14-Rebound Double-Double in Final Tune up Before Olympics

July 23, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LONDON - A'ja Wilson posted a 19-point, 14-rebound double-double Tuesday evening as the US Women's National Team defeated Germany 84-57 in the final tune up for the US prior to the 2024 Olympic Games.

The 2-time WNBA M'VP led the US in both scoring and rebounding. Breanna Stewart (15 points) and Jewell Loyd (11 points) both joined Wilson in double figures.

Wilson's game-high 14 boards helped Team USA to a 51-43 edge on the glass, and her 7 for 13 shooting from the field helped the US outshoot Germany 41.7 percent to 29.4 percent.

Chelsea Gray started at the point for the US dishing out 3 assists and scoring 6 points. Kelsey Plum handed out 3 assists in 6 minutes off the bench, and Jackie Young scored 8 points and handed out 2 assists in 12 minutes as a reserve.

Luisa Geiselsoder paced Germany with 15 points, while Leonie Fiebich added 11 points, and Nyara Sabally grabbed 10 rebounds.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.