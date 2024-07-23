A'ja Wilson Posts 19-Point, 14-Rebound Double-Double in Final Tune up Before Olympics
July 23, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces News Release
LONDON - A'ja Wilson posted a 19-point, 14-rebound double-double Tuesday evening as the US Women's National Team defeated Germany 84-57 in the final tune up for the US prior to the 2024 Olympic Games.
The 2-time WNBA M'VP led the US in both scoring and rebounding. Breanna Stewart (15 points) and Jewell Loyd (11 points) both joined Wilson in double figures.
Wilson's game-high 14 boards helped Team USA to a 51-43 edge on the glass, and her 7 for 13 shooting from the field helped the US outshoot Germany 41.7 percent to 29.4 percent.
Chelsea Gray started at the point for the US dishing out 3 assists and scoring 6 points. Kelsey Plum handed out 3 assists in 6 minutes off the bench, and Jackie Young scored 8 points and handed out 2 assists in 12 minutes as a reserve.
Luisa Geiselsoder paced Germany with 15 points, while Leonie Fiebich added 11 points, and Nyara Sabally grabbed 10 rebounds.
