A'ja Wilson Is a THREAT on Defense
Published on November 24, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
Co-DPOY. No. 1 in blocks. No. 1 in presence.
A'ja Wilson averaged 2.3 BPG and dictated everything at the rim... a defensive ANCHOR all year
#WNBADefenseWeek
Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
