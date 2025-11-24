WNBA Las Vegas Aces

A'ja Wilson Is a THREAT on Defense

Published on November 24, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video


Co-DPOY. No. 1 in blocks. No. 1 in presence.

A'ja Wilson averaged 2.3 BPG and dictated everything at the rim... a defensive ANCHOR all year

#WNBADefenseWeek

Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics

