A'ja Wilson Is a THREAT on Defense

Published on November 24, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Co-DPOY. No. 1 in blocks. No. 1 in presence.

A'ja Wilson averaged 2.3 BPG and dictated everything at the rim... a defensive ANCHOR all year

#WNBADefenseWeek







