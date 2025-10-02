Aisha Solórzano: First Guatemalan to Score in NWSL
Published on October 2, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Utah Royals FC YouTube Video
HISTORIA. Aisha Solórzano became the first-ever Guatemalan to score in the NWSL for the Utah Royals.
