Aisha Solórzano: First Guatemalan to Score in NWSL

Published on October 2, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC YouTube Video







HISTORIA. Aisha Solórzano became the first-ever Guatemalan to score in the NWSL for the Utah Royals.

