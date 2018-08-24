Aigles Score Three Late Runs to Take Opener over Ottawa

August 24, 2018 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Ottawa Champions News Release





OTTAWA - OF Alberth Martinez hit a two-out, three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning. It made the score 4-1 Trois-Rivieres, and that was the difference maker Friday at RCGT Park.

The bomb came directly after an intentional walk of INF Taylor Brennan. That put runners on the corners, and Martinez took the chance to knock his sixth home run of the season.

"You gotta take your chances," Champions manager Hal Lanier said of walking Brennan intentionally. He referenced Brennan's 31 home runs - a stat which leads the Can-Am League. "You try to put your pitcher in the best situation, and that's what I thought it was."

On the offensive side, the Champions gave away too many outs by "swinging at bad pitches," said the skipper.

The loss puts Ottawa's record down at 39-52, eight games back of the fourth place Aigles with nine to play.

The game began with a pitchers' duel. Ottawa starter RHP Jake Hale and Aigles thrower RHP Kyle Halbohn dazzled in the early going, with both starting pitchers throwing five scoreless innings.

Trois-Rivieres scored the first run of the game in a notable way when their slugger Brennan stepped up to the plate in the sixth inning. He knocked a towering solo homer off Hale onto Coventry road beyond the left field fence, making the score 1-0.

But an inning later, the Champions got to the Aigles ace as well. While INF Vinny Guglietti didn't hit a home run, he brought in the game-tying run with a thunderous triple into the right field corner. His first triple of the season brought the 2,788 Champions fans in attendance to their feet.

The Aigles would respond with some timely power hitting in the eighth, with the clean-up hitter Martinez knocking the aforementioned three-run homer.

The Champions continue their series against Trois-Rivieres Saturday evening. First pitch flies at 7:05 p.m. Tickets for all Champions home games are available at www.ottawachampions.com, in-person at the RCGT Park box office, or by calling 613-745-BALL (2255).

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from August 24, 2018

Aigles Score Three Late Runs to Take Opener over Ottawa - Ottawa Champions

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.