Ahead of USL Super League's Spring Leg of the Season, Spokane Zephyr FC Brings on Forward Ally Cook

Forward Ally Cook, who played last season with the Chicago Red Stars of the NWSL, is the latest player to don the black and gold kit of Spokane Zephyr FC.

The 24-year-old from Coto de Caza, California, left her name all over the stats books of two Pac-12 schools, playing three seasons at the University of Oregon and two at UCLA, where she won a national championship.

Cook stands in the UO record books at 7th in career goals (17), fourth in career game-winning goals, and seventh in both career points (39) and career shots (146). In 2021, her junior season, she became the fourth Duck in program history to have a 20-point season and earned all-conference honors.

After graduating early from Eugene, she headed to Westwood, where in 2022 she played in all 25 games, starting 15. She ended the season ranked fifth on the team with five goals and sixth with 13 points. During the College Cup final against North Carolina, Cook had an assist on the-game winning goal, and helped UCLA win its second-ever national championship.

In her senior year, 2023, she was second on the team in goals (nine) and points (19). She was named first team All-Pac 12 after ranking fifth in the conference in goals and ninth in points. Cook's six goals for the Bruins in conference play put her in third in the conference.

After signing a contract with Chicago, she earned her first professional assist during the Red Stars' season opener on March 16, 2024, against the Utah Royals. She made 15 appearances with the Red Stars.

Zephyr head coach, Jo Johnson, said Cook's varied experience and her proven ability as an offensive asset make her signing particularly attractive.

"I am excited to bring on Ally Cook to our roster as an addition to our front line," Johnson said. "Ally's breadth of experience from her time with the Chicago Red Stars, technical ability, and physical presence in the box make her a constant threat in front of goal."

Cook said she's been impressed with what she's seen of Zephyr FC and USL Spokane, and is eager to get started.

"I'm looking forward to being a part of USL Spokane and to experience a new city and team," she said. "The staff and team have been so welcoming. I really valued their emphasis on character and team culture. I can't wait for this season!"

Zephyr will resume USL SuperLeague action on Feb. 22 in the Cotton Bowl against Dallas Trinity FC. The club will return home to ONE Spokane Stadium on March 8, hosting Carolina Ascent FC. For information and tickets, visit www.uslspokane.com.

