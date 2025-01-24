Weinert, Braun Sign with Zephyr FC Ahead of Spring Season Opening

When the USL Super League season resumes next month, two key members of Spokane Zephyr FC will have graduated from "on loan" to "under contract."

McKenzie Weinert, who had been on loan from Seattle Reign of NWSL, and Sophia Braun, formerly of NWSL's Kansas City Current, both became full-time Zephyr players over the league's winter break.

Braun, a former Gonzaga standout, and Weinert, who split her college career between Oregon State and the University of Washington, both were born in Oregon, and are eager to continue their professional careers close to home in the Pacific Northwest.

"I'm so excited to be officially part of the Zephyr team! This city and community means so much to me and I'm so grateful to call this place home." - Sophia Braun

Weinert, a forward, and Braun, a midfielder, both started in 9 of 11 matches in the first half of Zephyr's season. Braun has played 689 minutes so far, while Weinert has clocked 792. Both have been valuable assets both on the field and in the locker room.

With Weinert, 26, Zephyr has a player that fans - and opposing players - can't help but watch.

"As we saw in the first part of the season, her dynamic and explosive style of play causes a lot of trouble for opposing teams in the league," said Zephyr head coach Jo Johnson. "She creates chances, draws a ton of attention, and will continue to be an exciting presence on both sides of the ball."

Johnson said she is eager to see the 24-year-old Braun's continued influence on the field.

"Sophia's experience and composure in the midfield has been vital to our possession-based style of play," Johnson said. "Her ability to dictate tempo, connect lines, and maintain possession makes her a key signing for us."

Zephyr will return to the pitch on Feb. 22 against Dallas Trinity FC in the iconic Cotton Bowl. The club will return to ONE Spokane Stadium on March 8, hosting Carolina Ascent FC. For information and tickets, visit www.uslspokane.com.

