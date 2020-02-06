Ahead of Three-Game Weekend, Marksmen Sign Former NCAA D1 Goalie Brody Claeys

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Ahead of three-game weekend, Marksmen sign former NCAA D1 goalie Brody Claeys

At 6'4, 209lbs Claeys hails from Dauphin, MB and comes to the Marksmen after spending 2 seasons at NCAA D1 Univ. of Alaska-Anchorage where he posted a .909 SV% and a 2.84 GAA before turning pro. After his collegiate career, Claeys played for 2 teams in the SPHL this year.

As a corresponding move, we have waived G Tom McGuckin. We wish Tom good luck in his future hockey endeavors!

Welcome to Fayetteville, Brody!

With the next game for the Marksmen, "Disney Night" on Friday, February 7th as a chance for fans to take part in Disney magic!

