Dawgs Sign Defenseman Bryce Martin

February 6, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced that defenseman Bryce Martin has been signed to a contract.

Martin comes to the Roanoke Valley from the FPHL and the Elmira Enforcers, where he had two goals, four assists, an even plus/minus rating and 51 penalty minutes in 17 games. The 22-year-old is in his first professional season and played his final year of junior in 2018-19 with the Niagara Whalers of the Greater Metro A Junior Hockey League. He served as the Whalers captain and registered 26 goals and 43 assists over 34 games played.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are at home for a pair of games over the upcoming weekend. On Friday the Dawgs take on the Knoxville Ice Bears and puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM at Berglund Center. That will be followed by Marvel Super Hero Night on Saturday, also at 7:05 PM. There is a Wisler Plumbing and Air family four pack available that features four tickets and four chuck-a-pucks, starting at $29. Four packs are available online at railyarddawgs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.