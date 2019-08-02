NFL, NBA, NHL stats



Admirals Sign Healy to AHL Deal

August 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed defenseman Josh Healey to an AHL Contract for the 2019-20 season.

Healey has spent the past two seasons with the Stockton Heat (AHL) where he has combined for a goal and 14 assists for 15 points in 105 games. The Edmonton, AB native played four years of collegiate hockey at Ohio State University, earning First-Team All-Big 10 honors as a senior as the paced Buckeye defenseman with 25 points (4g-21a) and finished the year +17 while played in all 35 games. In his career at Ohio State, Healey netted 12 goals and dished out 48 assists for 60 points and a +27 rating in 133 games.

The Admirals 2019-20 season, presented by Landmark Credit Union, will begin on the road in Iowa on Sunday, October 6 at 3 pm against Iowa before opening the home portion of their schedule on Saturday, October 12 at 6 pm against the Laval Rocket.

Check out the Milwaukee Admirals Statistics

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

American Hockey League Stories from August 2, 2019


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew