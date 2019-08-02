Admirals Sign Healy to AHL Deal

August 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed defenseman Josh Healey to an AHL Contract for the 2019-20 season.

Healey has spent the past two seasons with the Stockton Heat (AHL) where he has combined for a goal and 14 assists for 15 points in 105 games. The Edmonton, AB native played four years of collegiate hockey at Ohio State University, earning First-Team All-Big 10 honors as a senior as the paced Buckeye defenseman with 25 points (4g-21a) and finished the year +17 while played in all 35 games. In his career at Ohio State, Healey netted 12 goals and dished out 48 assists for 60 points and a +27 rating in 133 games.

The Admirals 2019-20 season, presented by Landmark Credit Union, will begin on the road in Iowa on Sunday, October 6 at 3 pm against Iowa before opening the home portion of their schedule on Saturday, October 12 at 6 pm against the Laval Rocket.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 2, 2019

Admirals Sign Healy to AHL Deal - Milwaukee Admirals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.